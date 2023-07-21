‘Worsening’ ITV service slammed as drivers left in limbo

Calpe council has hit out at ITV (MOT) authorities as appointment backlogs mount up.

Local government members voted to lodge a written complaint with the regional vehicle inspection authorities, which de-privatised the service in April, claiming it has sparked a sharp decline in service quality.

Mayoress Ana Sala reports ‘multiple complaints’ from car owners over the impossibility of getting an appointment via the SITVAL website, leaving people unable to drive legally after their ITV expires.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News