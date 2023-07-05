Rebuilding beaches in Guardamar

Maintenance work and replacement of sand got underway on Babilonia beach in Guardamar del Segura on Tuesday, announced the town hall.

A municipal order has prohibited access to and swimming at this beach, and the area of Playa Centro from where the heavy machinery needs to gain access, between 06.30 and 11.30 every day for the duration of this work.

The council also warned members of the public to be cautious when passing through the adjacent areas, due to the use of this heavy machinery.

