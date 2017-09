By Emma Randle

Vera council has turned down advances by Galasa to supply water to the town with mayor Félix López saying the water company wants to “sell Vera water that already belongs to it”.

The town’s water supply was reportedly the subject of a heated debate at a council meeting last week with the opposition Partido Popular (PP) party arguing the council should accept an offer made by Galasa in June to take over the supply, currently provided by Codeur.