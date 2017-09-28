Lubrín man’s epic charity bike ride

By Emma Randle

Two cyclists have started an ambitious trip from England to Almería this week to raise funds for a hospital garden in memory of a much-loved Lubrín lady who died last year.

Gary Briggs and friend Richard Matthews set off from Walberswick in East Anglia last Saturday (September 23), aiming to arrive in Lubrín on Saturday (October 7) having covered 2,216 kilometres.

Mr Briggs, who together with his wife Sarah runs Brezo cycling holiday company from their Lubrín home, had the idea to raise money for a fund in memory of Sarah’s mother, Jane Bayley, who died last December after a short battle with cancer.