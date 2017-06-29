Skate park to honour London terror-attack victim

A skate park in Almería city is to be re-named after a 39-year-old Spanish man, one of eight people who died in the London Bridge terrorist attack on June 3.

Ignacio Echevarría, dubbed the “skateboard hero” by the press, died while attempting to defend a British policeman who was being threatened by one of the attackers with a knife, using his skateboard.

The skate park at the start of the Almería promenade in the Plaza de los Periodistas (Journalists’ Square) will be renamed “to honour his bravery” according to the council, with a plaque in his memory.