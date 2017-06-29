Woman arrested for leaving her toddler in locked car

By Richard Torné

A woman has been arrested after she allegedly left her two-year-old daughter in the back seat of her car under the baking sun for more than an hour, reports say.

The incident happened on Thursday (June 22) in the open air car park next to Almería city’s old railway station.

The alarm was raised by passers-by who saw the toddler strapped into a child seat with the car windows closed in temperatures that exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, according to reports.

Police had to smash the window of the woman’s car to free the child, who was suffering from severe dehydration and heatstroke.