Radioactive alert

NEWS Staff Reporter

A measuring device containing two radioactive isotopes that was lost while workmen were carrying out a survey has been found in a forest outside Turrillas.

The Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) issued an alert after the operating company admitted it had lost the gauge, which is used to measure soil temperature and humidity – and is worth thousands of euros.

It is understood that it fell off the back of a vehicle while being transported. Police released a photo of the unit along with a warning to the public that it should not be tampered with if found as it posed a danger to health.