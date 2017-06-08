‘Big guns’ arrive for French-made western

Province provides backdrop for movie and TV series this month

By Emma Randle

American actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrived in the province this week ready for four weeks of filming in the province.

The Hollywood star, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role in ‘Brokeback Mountain’ in 2006, is starring in a new western called ‘The Sisters Brothers’ alongside Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly, both of whom arrived last week.

Scenes for the film, directed by French director Jacques Audiard, will be shot in Tabernas and other locations in the province before the cast and crew head north to Navarra and Aragon.