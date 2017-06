By Emma Randle

A duck was stoned to death in an Almería city centre park last week, according to reports in the Spanish press.

The incident happened in the Parque del Andarax, the biggest park in Almería city, on the banks of the river Andarax.

A group of youths reportedly took the duck out of the park lake and proceeded to hit it with stones until it died. Afterwards they stamped on its head, leaving the dead bird underneath a park bench.