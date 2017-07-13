Culture of secrecy in local government slammed

Almería’s major councils ‘most secretive in the country’, new report says

Eight years have passed since El Ejido’s mayor Juan Enciso (centre, as he left Albolote prison in June 2010) was arrested for stealing hundreds of millions of euros from taxpayers, but opposition parties claim little has changed in the “culture of secrecy”

By David Jackson

Almería city council is the least transparent in Spain, according to a study of 110 cities released last week by Transparency International.

The other two largest towns in the province also fared badly. El Ejido, under mayor Francisco Góngora, came in at 102 on the ranking index, while Roquetas de Mar, under mayor Gabriel Amat, ranked 58. All three councils are controlled by the right-wing Partido Popular party.

The organisation ranked the largest councils in the country by the amount of information they published openly. More than 80 indicators in six main areas were tested.

Across Spain, just 25 councils passed with flying colours – an improvement over the last survey, carried out in 2014, when it was only 19.

