Manslaughter verdict in cave inferno killings

• Judge rules culprits 'reckless' not evil after sofa was set on fire, leading to deaths of two under-age girls and man • Three-euro debt sparked row between fire-starter and victim

By Richard Torné

Two youths have been found guilty of the manslaughter of three young people in a cave fire in Almería city earlier this year.

The three victims – identified as 18-year-old Alejandro and girls Naima, 12, and 15-year-old Cynthia – died when a fire gutted their cave den on a hill above Almería city on April 3.

The two main perpetrators, aged 16 and 17, were found guilty of manslaughter but cleared of intentional homicide at last week’s trial in Almería city’s youth court.

The first was handed an eight-year custodial sentence and five years’ probation. The older accomplice was handed a three-year custodial sentence and a five-year probation period. In addition, he will have to undergo therapy to treat a drug addiction.