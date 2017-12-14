Almería uncovered

British author publishes second guide book exploring the province

Kevin Borman with copies of ‘Where Hoopoes Fly’ at the Dames of Turre Christmas market last Saturday

By Emma Randle

Well known local writer Kevin Borman has just published his new book on Eastern Almería, providing a fascinating guide to the area’s geography, places of interest, history and hidden gems.

‘Where Hoopoes Fly’, named after the striking Mediterranean bird, is a follow on to the popular ‘Flamingos in the Desert’, published in 2014 which has sold more than 2,400 copies.

In the new book, Borman explores areas that were not covered in the first guide, inspired by feedback from ‘Flamingos’ readers, and his realisation that there was “still a lot more out there”.

