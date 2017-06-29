Migrants released from overcrowded detention centres

More than 1,000 migrants have reportedly been rescued off the waters of Almería in the last week (archive photo)

By Richard Torné

Up to 70 illegal immigrants in Almería have been released due to a lack of space at the temporary holding centre where they were being retained.

The migrants, mostly Sub-Saharans, were set free on Saturday (June 24) on the orders of a judge after it emerged there was no space in any of the country’s detention centres.

In Almería, migrants are initially taken to a temporary holding centre in the city’s port, where they are meant to remain for no longer than 72 hours while they are being processed.

