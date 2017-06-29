Migrants released from overcrowded detention centres

By Richard Torné

Up to 70 illegal immigrants in Almería have been released due to a lack of space at the temporary holding centre where they were being retained.

The migrants, mostly Sub-Saharans, were set free on Saturday (June 24) on the orders of a judge after it emerged there was no space in any of the country’s detention centres.

In Almería, migrants are initially taken to a temporary holding centre in the city’s port, where they are meant to remain for no longer than 72 hours while they are being processed.