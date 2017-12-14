Junta legalises Arboleas homes

By Emma Randle

Nearly 300 illegally constructed houses on the outskirts of Arboleas have finally been converted into legal homes after the council received written approval from the regional government this week, according to reports.

The move to bring the 298 properties within the town plan by extending the urban boundaries was approved by Arboleas council in July after years of working to resolve the town’s illegal homes problem.

However ‘definitive approval’ from the Junta was not given until this week, causing mayor Cristóbal Garcia to call it “the best Christmas present the council and homeowners could receive”.