Lorca market blast injures three

Bomb attack fears were quickly dispelled after cause was traced to gas bottle explosion

By Adéle Land

A massive explosion in a busy shopping area in Lorca caused mass panic last weekend with three people injured after a butane gas bottle blew up.

Those caught in the explosion feared it was a bomb attack, according to eye witnesses speaking to the press.

The incident on Saturday morning took place just after 11.00 in the Alameda de Cervantes market building at the Plaza de Abastos in the city centre.

The area was packed with people doing last-minute Christmas shopping and the market was busier than usual with shoppers stocking up on food items for the holiday period.

Three people were injured in the blast, all suffering from cuts and lacerations to the legs from flying glass shattered in the huge shock waves. One woman who was most seriously injured was taken to a local hospital while the others were treated at the scene.