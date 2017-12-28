Tis the season to be skint

By Adéle Land

Families throughout the province are feeling the pinch this year as the cost of Christmas soars.

Despite Christmas expenditure in Spain being one of the lowest in Europe, the average spend on gifts, food and other festive costs in a Spanish household has increased by some two per cent.

Spanish families in Almería spend less than their counterparts in other parts of Andalucía, with an average outlay of around €400, less than half that of families in the UK where the average spend is close to €1,000.

Food racks up as the highest cost during the festive season with households in Almería spending some €110 on grocery shopping and eating out, compared to an average of €230 spent by UK households. According to a survey by ‘Good Housekeeping’ magazine, an average home-cooked Christmas dinner in the UK will cost 18 per cent more than the same meal last year. The increase is attributed to Brexit-related commodity costs.