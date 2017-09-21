Lawyer hits back at Catalonia referendum

By Richard Torné

The lawyer for the AUAN expat property rights’ association is planning a demonstration against the Catalán referendum at the end of this month.

Gerardo Vázquez, together with AUAN president Maura Hillen, led a successful campaign to change regional planning law in 2015 and prevent the demolition of thousands of homes that were bought in good faith by Britons.

But now the 56-year-old British-born lawyer has set his sights on a new challenge by opposing the Catalan referendum, which is due to go ahead against the wishes of the national government on October 1.

Sr Vázquez, whose parents were born in Spain, told CA News that he was fighting to keep the country united. He said: “It would be a great tragedy to see Spain ripped off from its common body. There must be another way around this.”