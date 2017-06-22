Emergency services ‘in crisis’

By David Jackson

Police and nursing unions in the province have warned they will be overstretched during the summer, potentially putting lives at risk.

The Andalusian health service (SAS) announced plans to employ 1,400 additional medical staff for the summer at a cost of €8.8 million to cope with summer tourism and holiday leave. This is an increase of seven per cent on last year’s number.

But unions say that this is not enough. Nurses association Satse released figures last week purporting to show that only 65 per cent of nursing staff going on holiday this August will be substituted.