Mayor goes it alone

Albox councillors resign en masse while market stalls reinstated in town centre after last week’s unpopular move

By Emma Randle

The mayor of Albox declared it was “business as usual” at the town hall after all seven ruling councillors resigned last week, vowing he would “govern alone” if necessary.

The seven Socialist PSOE councillors that formed a governing coalition with independent Cilus mayor Francisco Torrecillas walked out after the mayor refused to comply with a list of 25 demands.

The move was triggered by a decision on the part of Sr Torrecillas and the security committee to move the fruit and vegetable market out of the town centre as reported in this paper last week.