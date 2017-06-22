Deadly Portuguese man-of-war alert

0
48
This apparent jellyfish found recently on a beach in Adra was in fact a Portuguese man-of-war

NEWS Staff Reporter

Two dangerous jellyfish-like creatures have been found in the western waters of the province.

Marine association Promar confirmed that a Portuguese man-of-war was washed up on an Adra beach last Tuesday (June 13). A second one was spotted in the waters off Almería’s popular Zapillo beach on Saturday (June 17) by a sailing instructor.

A Guardia Civil patrol boat removed the specimen, but marine experts warn that more are likely to be found in the coming days.

The potentially lethal Portuguese man-of-war is not a jellyfish but a colony of individual animals which cooperate to catch prey.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here