Cuevas Brit saves man from drowning

Spaniard and his dog rescued from lake after plucky passer-by heard cries for help

Cuevas hero Nick Spatoni saved a man from drowning in the boating lake

By Emma Randle

A brave expat pulled a man out of the Cuevas boating lake last week after hearing shouts from the water on his early morning jog.

Nick Spatoni, a 63-year-old British resident of Los Pinares, was out running with his dog around 9am last Friday (June 16) when he heard someone shouting for help in Spanish.

As he approached the lake he saw a man with only his head above water, struggling to climb up the steep concrete sides of the man-made lagoon, built for rowing trials for the 2005 Mediterranean Games.

