Brit councillor in plum job controversy

By Richard Torné

Mojacar council has come under fire for hiring a British councillor to run its foreigners’ office amid claims the appointment is in breach of a law aimed at preventing political defections.

Lucas Mayo, who took over as spokesman for the Unión Mojaquera party in August 2015 following the resignation of its two party leaders, was appointed as the new head of the council’s foreigners’ office last week.

The move comes more than four months after Mr Mayo announced his decision to leave the UM party and become an independent councillor.

According to reports, Mr Mayo will be paid €8,300 a year for his new, part-time role at the council, despite the fact he does not belong to the ruling Partido Popular party.