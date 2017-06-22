Body of missing British hiker found

Briton was last seen going for a walk in a Huércal Overa district on Sunday

By Richard Torné

The body of a British man who went missing after setting off on a country hike in Huércal Overa has been found in Murcia, some 13 kilometres from where he was last seen alive.

Expat Barry Sidney Lane, 77, left his home in Los Gibaos with his wife to go for a walk along the AL-8103 road between Úrcal and Abejuela on Sunday lunchtime (June 18), according to the Guardia Civil.

Mr Lane’s wife decided to turn back after saying she did not feel well and raised the alarm at about 5.45pm, after he failed to return home.

His body was found late on Tuesday evening in a field by a farmer in Goñar, some 14 kilometres south west of Puerto Lumbreras.