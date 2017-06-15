Child and youth drown off Carboneras

Both are believed to be migrants who drowned while trying to reach Spain

By David Jackson

The body of a child was recovered from a beach on the Isleta del Moro island off the Cabo de Gata nature park last Friday (June 9).

The child, aged between eight and 10, was the second fatality on the same day as the body of a 20-year-old man was discovered some 200 metres off the coast by a fisherman near the Mesa Roldán lighthouse.

The authorities said the bodies had been in the water for at least three days.

The Guardia Civil have launched an investigation into the cause of their deaths, but forensic experts have established that both victims had been north African and were assumed to be migrants travelling on makeshift boats.