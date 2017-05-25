Carboneras mayor told to step down

By David Jackson

The mayor of Carboneras, Salvador Hernández (GICAR), has been barred from holding public office for three years.

Judge Luis Columna ruled that Sr Hernández had refused to hand over public documents to opposition councillors on at least 26 occasions in a clear dereliction of his duty. The judge added that Sr Hernández went out of his way to make the work of opposition councillors more difficult.

The testimony of the town clerk was crucial in convicting the mayor after conflicting evidence was given by complainants during the trial.