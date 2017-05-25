Red-tape gets shorter

New documents office opens in Huércal Overa – but not for residency applications

By Emma Randle

A new National Police documents office opened in Huércal Overa this week that will make applying for foreign and Spanish identity documents easier for residents in the east of the province.

Foreigners will be able to get foreign identity numbers (NIE) there while Spanish residents can apply for and renew their passports and national identity numbers (DNI).

The office will reputedly serve around 180,000 people in the Levante, Almanzora and Los Vélez areas, avoiding the need to travel more than 100 kilometres to Almería city.