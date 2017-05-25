Alternative Mojacar prom plan released

Opposition makes last ditch attempt to save chiringuitos as five beach bars in Almería face the axe

By Emma Randle

The fight to save chiringuitos in Mojacar continues after opposition parties lodged an alternative plan for the town’s new promenade at the council last week.

The prom is set to pass through and effectively put out of business a row of Mojacar’s traditional beach bars, hailed by protesters as “iconic” and a “unique tourist attraction”.

The current plans, approved by the regional government and coastal authority, were passed by the council on May 15 amid protests by chiringuito owners and supporters.

The Socialist PSOE and Somos Mojacar parties have now presented an alternative proposal which relocates the promenade cycle track to the road, narrowing the walkway to around three metres and lowering its level.