Priors in court shock

By Richard Torné

An elderly British couple whose house in Vera was unjustly demolished almost a decade ago have expressed disgust after being awarded almost half the amount in damages for the loss of their home.

Len and Helen Prior, both 73, have been living in their garage since their villa in La Loma neighbourhood was bulldozed by the authorities in January 2008, after the regional government annulled their building licence.

The couple have since been fighting a protracted legal battle for compensation against the council, which granted the building permits in breach of regional planning law.

But the Priors received a new blow this week after learning that the regional high court (TSJA) had upheld an appeal by the council to slash the couple’s compensation from €425,185 to €220,344.