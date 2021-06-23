Catalan politicians due to be freed today

The pardons for nine Catalan politicians, who were jailed for holding the illegal independence referendum in 2017, were signed by the government yesterday.

They are due to be freed from prison at noon today (Wednesday).

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez highlighted the ‘necessity to re-establish coexistence and concord in the heart of Catalan society and the whole of Spain’.

He said the move was designed to launch a new period of dialogue and open bridges between people who are ‘very far apart politically’ but who cannot ignore each other.

