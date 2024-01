A sophisticated indoor marijuana plantation – set up in a home in Benissa – has been busted by the Guardia Civil.

The property was being rented by two Britons – identified at being cousins, aged 51 and 56, who ‘did not have jobs and hardly left the house’.

Detectives launched an investigation in November when they found an illegal connection to the electricity network running to the property.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News