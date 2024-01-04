Winter viruses hit the health service

The regional government will take a ‘series of measures’ to enable the health service to cope with rocketing numbers of people suffering from respiratory infections.

Social gatherings and parties during the festive season have fuelled a sharp rise in cases of flu, Covid-19 and chest infections.

The situation is not expected to reach a peak in the Valencia region for another two to three weeks, according to regional councillor for health Marciano Gómez.

Private hospitals have been put on standby to receive patients.

