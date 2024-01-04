Fining threat over stray cat feeding

People without official authorisation who are caught feeding street cats in Orihuela could be fined by the local police, according to the town hall.

Councillor for health Irene Celdrán said on Wednesday that her department is installing a series of information signs ‘in order to indicate the different areas in which cat colonies exist that are being fed by registered persons’.

She noted that so far the zones in Agua Marina, Seminario, Espeñetas, Plaza de Santiago and Montepinar have been officially identified.

