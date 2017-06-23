Stevedore negotiations unable to end strikes

FINANCIAL and job losses continue piling up as stevedor worker unions and businessses continue unable to reach agreements regarding work condition alterations.

The issue arose back in February, when the central government crafted legislation aimed at ‘liberalising’ the sector, which in charge or loading and unloading goods to and from vessels docked at Spanish ports.

This new law would essentially allow businesses to take on stevedores like any other company, from the free market, instead of doing so through the Sagep, the association in charge of managing the sector until now.

For workers, this meant a decrease in salary and worse working conditions, and for businesses, an opportunity to save money under the guise of ending the Sagep’s monopoly.

