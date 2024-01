More international tourists than ever before visited the Valencia region in 2023, before the December figures have even been counted.

According to figures from the national statistics institute (INE), the total between January and the end of November was 9,777,942, an increase of 20.68% on the year before; and they spent €11.7 billion, up 23.42% on 2022.

The previous record of 9.5 million had been set in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

