“We can’t cope” – Denia hospital staff slam ‘summer disaster’

‘Total chaos’ in A&E at Denia hospital due to staff shortages is leaving medics run off their feet and patients ‘forced to sit on the floor’, according to an open letter by in-house union representatives.

The desperate missive slams the management company, Ribera Salud, for ‘failing to plan ahead’ for summer, when the Marina Alta’s population swells threefold due to tourism and holiday home owners.

Nurses and doctors say they have been working double shifts all July to cover their colleagues’ annual leave

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News