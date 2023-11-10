Architect’s Advice column

Email

November 8

Dear Editor,

Thank you so much for your and John Kirby’s response to my request for clarity on a number of issues relating to homeowners’ associations and their management.

John’s response was thorough and very clear and I am sure was of help to many more people than myself.

His link to the translation of the horizontal law of property (in many languages) is also a great help, I am sure, to the many expats living in Spain and experiencing problems in this regard.

Please pass on my thanks, for the article as well as the great work he is doing to make life in Spain easier for all.

Kind regards

A.L.