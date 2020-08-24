Tourism trade demands ‘respect’ in Benidorm

Sunday morning saw somewhere in the region of 1,000 people turn out for the peaceful “Respect for all in the tourism sector” march in Benidorm. Jointly organised by three local business associations – Aico, Abreca and Ociobal – they were demonstrating against the health authority’s decision to severely restrict the nightlife, the lifeline of Benidorm, and demand help to relaunch the tourism sector. Business owners, staff, entertainers and even locals all joined together and as the headed along the Levante promenade, there was spontaneous applause from sunbathers on the beach, all showing their support. Mask were worn by all and social distancing kept at all times.

