Quality control decree for housing in the firing line

A housing decree for the Valencia region – intended to guarantee that homes would be ‘decent and adequate’ by setting out ‘minimum requirements for design and quality’– has been delayed so the construction industry can have its say on the norms.

Regional councillor for the treasury Ruth Merino said they want to ‘listen to the needs of the building sector’.

“This is going to be the legislature of housing and we cannot put difficulties in the way of construction companies,” said Sra Merino.

