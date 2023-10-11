Quality control decree for housing in the firing line

0
53

A housing decree for the Valencia region – intended to guarantee that homes would be ‘decent and adequate’ by setting out ‘minimum requirements for design and quality’– has been delayed so the construction industry can have its say on the norms.

Regional councillor for the treasury Ruth Merino said they want to ‘listen to the needs of the building sector’.

“This is going to be the legislature of housing and we cannot put difficulties in the way of construction companies,” said Sra Merino.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.