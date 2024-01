A British couple were found dead in their Denia home on Friday following a fire at the property.

According to state news agency EFE, National Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

A man, aged 84, and a 78-year-old woman are believed to have died from smoke inhalation, according to EFE.

A neighbour reported to the emergency services that the windows of the property in Calle la Pansa were blackened and it appeared that there had been a fire.

