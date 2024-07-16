Toll lifted in ‘trial’ for Alicante bypass

The AP-7 Alicante bypass will be free for the next three months, announced transport minister, Óscar Puente.

The toll was lifted today (Tuesday) and this ‘pilot project’ will run until October 15, he noted.

He said the measure is to ‘take traffic from the A-70’ as it goes around the city, which is currently used by between 80,000 and 95,000 vehicles each day, on average.

The government hopes the move will lead to ‘less HGVs in particular’ on the A-70.

They will analyse the impact of measure to see if it should be continued after the pilot phase is over.

The AP-7 Alicante bypass runs for 33.2 km from Monforte del Cid to El Campello.