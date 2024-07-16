Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water!

Jávea Freemasons’ sponsored swim raises €2,000 for Masonic charities.

On Sunday, July 14, Freemasons from all over Valencia topped up their tans and braved the water to raise money for charity.

The event was organised by Mike Tullett, charity steward at the Jávea 40 Lodge and took place at Playa de les Marines in Denia.

Commenting, Mike said: “When we saw the idea of organising a sponsored swim, we knew that we had to take advantage of the fantastic beaches around this area.”

“We knew that our colleagues in Jávea 40 would support the event, but we have been overwhelmed by the attendance today and the huge sum of money pledged by Freemasons all over Valencia,” he added

Jávea 40 Lodge master Robin Tilbrook thanked all of the lodges for their support.

“We are genuinely grateful for all of the support we have had. All of the local lodges in the Marina Alta and many others in Valencia have all dug deep to make this event a great success. I would like to thank everyone who has sponsored one of our swimmers.”

The Provincial Grandmaster of Valencia, Rodney Bignell, his wife Jeanette, and members of his executive team also attended the event. Rodney and David Wynn showed off their sartorial elegance in very fetching vintage bathing suits and gamely joined all of our swimmers.

Rodney paid tribute to the Jávea 40 effort, “I understand that, once all of the pledges have been collected, we will have raised around €2,000 for Masonic charities. Robin, Mike and the other members of Jávea 40 Lodge have excelled themselves today.”