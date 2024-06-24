Three arrests over street attack death

Three suspects have been arrested after a 38-year-old local man was killed, allegedly by blows from a baseball bat, in a Gata de Gorgos street.

The town hall released a statement which said: “We regret to announce that our neighbor David Lledó Caselles has died violently.”

They announced three days of mourning due to the ‘tragic incident’.

A spokesman said that the council ‘deeply regrets’ what has occurred and they ‘want to convey their condolences to the family and friends’ and ‘show them our full support’.

