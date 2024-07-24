Party time in La Mata

The Torrevieja district of La Mata, situated at the northern extremity of the municipality, is celebrating its ‘summer fiestas’ from Friday, July 26 to Saturday, August 10.

All events take place at the Plaza Encarnación Puchol and admission is free.

Although the schedule is not packed to the rafters with events and activities, there is, however, something of interest for most audiences.

July 26 at 15.00: DJ and dance spectacular

July 27 at 15.00: Live music with the fusion group Aire Puro, followed by DJ

August 2 at 21.00:Coronation of the fiesta queen, Maybel Liarte Samper, followed by from the fiesta band Etiqueta Show

August 3 from 22.00-03.00: DJ and dance group

August 9 from 22.00-03.00: Michael Jackson tribute act, followed by DJ

August 10 from 22.00-03.00: Diego Martín tribute act, followed by DJ