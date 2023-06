Specific details have been released of the summer healthcare plan for Torrevieja health department.

A spokesperson in Valencia said the measure would ‘guarantee 100% cover’ for A&E, primary care and hospital wards in an area which includes some of the busiest holiday hotspots in the country.

A total of €2,847,532 is being spent, which will see health centre opening hours extended and additional personnel taken on.

