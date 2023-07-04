Spain takes over presidency of the European Council

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez received the president of the European Council, Charles Michel at the Moncloa palace on Sunday to mark the beginning of Spain’s tenure of ‘running’ the European project.

Spain has taken over the management of the Council of the European Union for six months.

Sr Sánchez stressed that the Spanish presidency will work hard to make progress on all fronts, but will focus on four priorities – the ‘reindustrialisation’ of the EU and ensuring its open strategic autonomy; advancing in the green transition and environmental adaptation; promoting greater social and economic justice; and strengthening European unity.

Sr Sánchez said it was a ‘great task that we take on with gratitude and humility’.

