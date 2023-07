Murcia international has the joint-worst punctuality record of any airport in Spain.

Only 65% of flights departing from the infrastructure in rural Covera took off on time in the first six months of this year, according to figures published by passenger rights advocate AirHelp.

This placed the south-eastern Spain airport on a par with Girona-Costa Brava, which recorded the same figure.

