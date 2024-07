The artist Enrique Oriola Lafuente is holding and exhibition of his works at the exhibition space in Santa Pola culture centre.

Entitled Eclectic, the exhibition is open until September 6.

The culture centre is situated at Calle Elche 24 and is open Monday-Friday from 09.30-14.00 and 17.00-21.00. It is closed at weekends.

Admission is free.