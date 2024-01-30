Bearded vultures are back

The Valencia government has confirmed that adult bearded vultures have returned to the region.

They launched a reintroduction programme at the Tinença de Benifassà natural park in Castellón back in 2018 for young bearded vultures, which has now proved to be an exciting success.

Director for the environment in Valencia, Raúl Mérida explained that the two birds had arrived from the Pyrenees and La Rioja region.

They ‘tend to return to the zone that they recognise as their place of origin’, he noted.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News