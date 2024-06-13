Campaign to tackle squatting

Representatives of the mayor (Alcaldes Pedáneos) in Orihuela Costa are launching a campaign to tackle what they say is an increasing problem of squatting.

The initiative will work closely with the local police and will involve qualified, trained personnel to draw up a ‘rapid action protocol’ with ‘prevention as its principal strategy’.

These illegal occupations of homes ‘are an attack on social harmony, our lifestyle, the right to property and in the long term negatively affect the value of our properties and businesses’, they assured in a statement.

