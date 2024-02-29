On the warpath against solar plant

The almost universal outrage of residents in San Miguel de Salinas at government plans for a massive solar power plant in prime farmland will be expressed at a demonstration on Sunday (March 3).

San Miguel Arcángel residents’ association and local farmers argue that they are ‘in favour of renewable energy, but not in this way’, and assert that their countryside ‘must not be touched’.

According to the organisers, the plant is being promoted by public water company Acuamed in order to reduce the cost of energy for Torrevieja desalination plant.

